Offensive Lineman Sam Pendleton Excited To See Notre Dame In Person

Notre Dame is welcoming a talented offensive lineman to campus this weekend, setting the first visit for recently offered Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan offensive lineman Sam Pendleton to South Bend. Those visit plans have transpired quickly after Pendleton was offered by Harry Hiestand and staff back on March 16. Pendleton's visit is expected to begin today.

Hiestand chose to expand the board with Pendleton, who is a late riser in the recruiting process, mostly due to his absence from the camp circuit that seemingly holds so much weight from the recruiting services. The film shows a talented offensive lineman that the Notre Dame staff clearly values. Pendleton reciprocates that interest, clearly holding the Notre Dame coaches to a high regard.

“Getting to know Coach Hiestand has been going really well and I’m excited to meet him in person,” Pendleton said. “His reputation speaks for itself.”

Hearing about the reputation is one thing. Seeing the process is another conversation entirely. Pendleton is looking forward to seeing the coaches and players in action.

“I’m really excited to take in the practice,” he continued. “I am looking forward to seeing how Coach Hiestand coaches and how he is around his players.”

Obviously the relationship with Hiestand is paramount to pushing this recruitment in the right direction, especially after Pendleton called Notre Dame a “school he wanted to hear from since the beginning.”

Still, the excitement for the coaches extends past Coach Hiestand and starts at the top.

“I also want to see how Coach Freeman is at practice as well,” Pendleton explained. “There has been a lot of excitement around the team since he took over. I can’t wait to see the energy around the program.”

This trip will be a family one. Just being around the program and campus is going to be a surreal moment.

“I’m riding with my parents up to campus,” said Pendleton. “We are just going to travel up to campus and ride around there and just take everything in.”

Pendleton currently boasts an expansive offer list, all of which have come since this past September, including 12 since the new year. Some of the top programs include Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Penn State and Michigan among others.

The recruiting rankings do not match the offer list currently, the exception being Rivals who ranks Pendleton as the No. 239 overall player and No. 21 interior offensive lineman.

The offer list clearly tells a much different story compared to the recruiting ranks. The staff identified Pendleton quickly after Hiestand came back to the staff. His intentions to get on campus so quickly after the practice speaks volumes for his interest. This could be a huge moment in this recruitment.

