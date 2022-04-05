Notre Dame Commits Move Up And Down In Latest ESPN Rankings

ESPN released its latest rankings for the 2023 class and there was plenty of movement from Notre Dame's committed players, and much of it was puzzling. There were also some strange rankings of other prospects in the class, which will be discussed.

Notre Dame's highest ranked commit is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep end Keon Keeley, who jumped up ten spots to No. 23 overall in the rankings. Keeley is ranked 14th or higher by every other service.

Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen stayed in place at No. 49, which is where he was in the last rankings update. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett was next at No. 63, which was down just one spot from the previous ranking.

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, who hasn't played a single football game or done anything but play baseball since the last rankings, dropped 44 spots in the rankings and now checks in at No. 86. That is one of several rankings from ESPN that was quite the head scratcher.

Another is the 46 spot drop for Mentor (Ohio) High School end Brenan Vernon, who like Bowen has done nothing since the last ranking to see his ranking drop this much. Vernon now checks in at No. 104 after being ranked No. 58 in the last rankings.

Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler also dropped significantly, falling 46 spots to No. 169 in the latest rankings.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan both fell out of the ESPN300 rankings after being ranked in the previous release.

One of Notre Dame's top targets, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate, dropped almost 90 spots and is ranked an absurd No. 134 in the latest release. Tate is ranked No. 13 (Rivals), No. 14 (247Sports) and No. 17 (On3) by the other recruiting services, but ESPN doesn't even rank him that high as a wide receiver (No. 19).

Here are the rankings of other top Notre Dame targets:

No. 8 - Dante Moore, QB

No. 14 - Caleb Downs, S

No. 28 - Samuel M'Pemba, ATH

No. 32 - Jaiden Ausberry, LB

No. 34 - Samson Okunlola, OL

No. 41 - Jason Moore, DL

No. 46 - Braylon James, WR

No. 71 - Charles Jagusah, OL

No. 85 - Jaden Greathouse, WR

No. 89 - Monroe Freeling, OL

No. 90 - Jeremiyah Love, RB

No. 149 - Christian Gray, CB

No. 172 - Rodney Gallagher, WR

No. 182 - Devan Houston, DL

No. 237 - Ta'Mere Robinson, LB

No. 256 - Jayden Limar, RB

No. 258 - Micah Tease, WR/DB

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter