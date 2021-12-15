Notre Dame Signs Defensive End Tyson Ford

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Missouri defensive end Tyson Ford.

TYSON FORD PROFILE

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: John Burroughs

Height: 6-5

Weight: 260

2021 Stats: 58 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska, Washington, Ole Miss, Baylor, Arkansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Kentucky, Purdue, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas

Recruited By: Mike Elston

RECRUITING RANKINGS

SI99: No. 98 overall - No. 12 interior defensive lineman

On3: 4-star - No. 99 overall - No. 15 defensive lineman

Rivals: 4-star - No. 105 overall - No. 9 strongside end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 151 overall - No. 15 defensive end

247Sports: 4-star - No. 198 overall - No. 25 defensive lineman

Composite: 4-star - No. 140 overall - No. 22 defensive lineman

FILM ANALYSIS

Ford has all the tools you want in a strongside end, and I believe he is a pure power end. He has tremendous size, impressive natural power and he has the combination of tools to eventually be a dominant run defender and pass rusher. Getting a player with the tools to do both is rare, and an absolute must for an elite defensive lineman.

Ford already has good size at 6-5 and 260 pounds, and his length is top notch. He has plenty of room to reshape his body, and he should take off in the Matt Balis strength program. His frame is such that he could easily get to 265-270 pounds and get even more explosive. He is an aggressive player that shows an edge at times that I like, and that you need to be a dominant run defender.

The Burroughs standout shows an impressive burst off the line, especially for a player with his size and mass. It got even better as a senior, which is why you saw his disruptive numbers make such a big leap (sacks, TFLs). At times he comes off the line too high, but it is correctable and he does show the ability to bend when he keeps his pads low. His block destruction technique needs work, which isn't a surprise for such a young player, but he has fast and powerful hands, and he's hard to block at the prep level. When he does use his hands correctly he destroys high school linemen.

He's an agile athlete that displays the occasional impressive spin move to get off blocks. As his technique improves you'll see his ability to get after the quarterback take off. He is able to disrupt the passer now based mostly on raw talent, but as a junior his repertoire started to enhanced, and his game improved tremendously. With even more work he projects to be an impact power rusher.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Ford fits quite well at the power end position. He has the length Elston covets on the edge, he's a pure power player and he has turned into a highly disruptive player. I don't think I could find a better fit for the big end position than Ford. His frame and power also project to him being able to move inside and play some three-technique in passing downs and against certain offenses. This is exactly the kind of prospect Notre Dame craves up front, from both a length standpoint, a playmaking standpoint and a power standpoint.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter