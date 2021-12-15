Notre Dame Signs Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Ohio offensive tackle Aamil Wagner.

AAMIL WAGNER PROFILE

Hometown: Huber Heights, Ohio

High School: Wayne

Height: 6-6

Weight: 265

IB Grade:

Upside Grade:

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Stanford, NC State, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Iowa, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Northwestern, Maryland, Arizona State, Duke

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn, Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 89 overall - No. 7 offensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 116 overall - No. 18 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 118 overall - No. 11 offensive tackle

Rivals: 4-star - No. 196 overall - No. 21 offensive tackle

Composite: 4-star - No. 128 overall - No. 12 offensive tackle

FILM ANALYSIS

Wagner is a very long and athletic prospect, and in those two regards he projects extremely well to the next level. He is quick out of his stance, he has good agility and change of direction skills and he has the length you want on the edge.

Wagner also has impressive natural strength for a player that weighs just 265 pounds. One of the things that surprised me on his film, even going back to his sophomore season, was how aggressive he was in the run game and his compete level in the run game. To be honest I assumed, before watching him, that he'd be an athletic finesse player that had to work on the run game, but it's the run game where he thrives the most in high school.

The Wayne star does have a high ceiling in the pass game but he needs a ton of work mechanically. His footwork is a mess and he doesn't always use his athleticism to his advantage. That can be improved upon with good coaching, so that's not really a concern, assuming Notre Dame has an offensive line coach who can teach proper technique.

When you look at his length, athleticism, natural power and watch his tape this is a prospect with a very, very high ceiling. There is no doubt about that. There is one absolutely HUGE question mark with Wagner, and that is his frame.

Wagner is incredibly skinny, and it's not that he is listed at 265 that concerns me. He'll get to 300 pounds, anyone can get to 300 pounds. The question/concern is can he get there with good weight and can he have the mass/strength to play like a 290+ pound player. He has a thin, athletic upper body that looks more like a defensive end or tight end than an offensive lineman, and he has very thin legs for an offensive line prospect. That makes me question just how much he'll be able to fill out and add good weight that doesn't start taking away from his athleticism.

Wagner is the prototypical boom or bust prospect. If he can fill out with good weight and gets good coaching he could be very good. If he can't fill out or he doesn't get good coaching he'll never play a meaningful snap. Notre Dame is clearly betting on the former.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Wagner is the most pure offensive tackle in the class. Frame aside, he has all the tools and traits Notre Dame covets at tackle. He's extremely athletic, he competes hard in the run game and he's very long. Wagner is effective on the edge, good in space and he gets movement at the prep level. The key to that projecting to the collegiate level is him filling out his frame. If he does that he'll have a chance to be special, if he doesn't he'll have a hard time holding up at the next level. One thing is for certain, Wagner's upside is worth the risk.

