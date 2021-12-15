Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig.

ASHTON CRAIG PROFILE

Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind.

High School: Lawrenceburg

Height: 6-5

Weight: 275

IB Grade:

Upside Grade:

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior lineman

Rivals: 3-star - No. 63 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 26 offensive tackle

ESPN: 3-star - No. 50 offensive tackle

Composite - 3-star - No. 512 overall - No. 40 offensive tackle

FILM ANALYSIS

Craig made a huge jump as a senior, and it made the line class as a whole much better. His grade jumped up to the four-star range, and his upside also saw a jump up. I was pleasantly surprised with how good he was as a senior.

Although recruited as an interior player, there is no doubt that Craig has the length and athleticism to play on the edge, but he has the demeanor and physicality to thrive inside. Craig gets out of his stance in pass protection better than any of the linemen Notre Dame signed in this class. He keeps a good base, he anchors well and his lateral quickness is really impressive.

Craig is still on the thin side but he is a really strong and physical young blocker. If he can fill out his frame and get anywhere close to 300 pounds (or more) he'll become a force in the run game in college. Craig has long arms and fast hands, but he also packs quite the punch with his hands.

He dominates in the run game in high school and plays with great pad level. He finishes at a high level and does a great job driving his feet through contact. Moving forward, however, he needs to fill out his frame and add good weight. He's a bit thin right now and his strength allows him to dominate at the prep level, but he'll need to build up his lower body in order to hold up in college.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Craig was recruited to play center for Notre Dame, but he could play at all three inside positions and I do like his ability at tackle. His pass protection fits the Irish offense well inside and outside. His athleticism and run game ability fits very well into Notre Dame's zone schemes, and like the rest of the 2022 line class he brings a much more aggressive demeanor than we saw from the line this past season.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter