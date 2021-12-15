Notre Dame Signs Running Back Jadarian Price

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Texas running back Jadarian Price.

JADARIAN PRICE PROFILE

Hometown: Denison, Texas

High School: Denison

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

2021 Stats: 193 carries, 1,803 yards (9.3 YPC), 18 TD / 27 catches, 327 yards, 1 TD

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Auburn, USC, Stanford, Utah, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Arizona State

Recruited By: Lance Taylor

Player Comp: Ronald Jones, USC

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 158 overall - No. 14 running back

ESPN: 4-star - No. 223 overall - No. 20 running back

Rivals: 4-star - No. 238 overall - No. 5 all-purpose back

On3: 4-star - No. 23 running back

Composite: 4-star - No. 195 overall - No. 17 running back

STRENGTHS

Price is one of the most underrated backs in the entire country, one that is likely overlooked by the fact he committed to Notre Dame so early. There is so much to like about his game. I graded Price out as a Top 150-200 caliber player as a junior and I felt he was a bit overrated then, but he made a big jump as a senior and jumped way up.

The 5-11, 180-pound back has a nice, compact frame that should allow him to a lot of good weight. He's not the biggest guy right now but he runs with authority, and his tremendous balance and leg drive allows him to work through contact, and he's electric in space. Price has outstanding feet, which is vitally important for top backs.

What allowed Price to make a big jump as a senior was his improved burst. He always had excellent feet, he always had top notch balance and he also had impressive vision. Price also showed even greater patience as a senior, but what allows those traits to play so well is his explosiveness. Price showed a Dexter Williams type burst, but I'd argue Price is even faster and more explosive. When Price gets a step or a seam the band better quickly get ready to start playing the fight song.

When you look at the whole package you want for a back - patience, vision, anticipation, agility, balance, explosiveness - Price has it all.

AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

The only area where Price needs to really work on his game is his body and strength. He's got an athletic build but he's on the thin side and there's room for him to fill out, and he needs to fill out in order to be able to hold up as an every down type of back. The body is there he just needs to grow into it and work into it.

As his body fills out he'll also add more strength, and his game could use a bit more of that. He runs hard and runs with authority, but he needs to get stronger.

Other than that for Price it's all about the normal need for high school players to continue improving and enhancing their overall game, especially when it comes to pass protection.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Price is a great fit for the Notre Dame offense. He has the combination of patience, vision, quickness and explosiveness to be a dominant zone runner. He has the speed and elusiveness to be effective on the perimeter. He has the patience, burst and leg drive to do damage on gap/man schemes. Price fits everything Notre Dame wants to do in the run game.

Price is mostly used as a screen back in the pass game, at least as a senior, but he shows good hands and he's dangerous in space. He did run some downfield routes as a junior and the tools are there for him to do similar things that we saw from Kyren Williams, but he is a bit more traditional in his pass game production right now.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter