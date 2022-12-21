Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Christopher Terek

Notre Dame has officially landed Christopher Terek, one of the more physically opposing offensive lineman in the Midwest.

Hometown/High School: Glen Ellyn, Ill. / Glenbard West

Height/Weight: 6-6, 305

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300-350 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Recruited By: Harry Hiestand

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Boston College, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Kansas, Duke

Honors: 8A All State First Team (2022 and 2021)

Player Comp: Josh Lugg, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 227 overall - No. 12 IOL

247Sports: 3-star - No. 48 IOL

On3: 3-star - No. 52 IOL

ESPN: 3-star - No. 55 IOL

Composite: 3-star - No. 43 IOL

NOTRE DAME FIT

Terek is a tackle for Glenbard West and he has a tackle frame, which is often what Harry Hiestand has focused on in the past. What Hiestand has done is take tackle bodies and then move some inside, and Terek fits that mold from a physical standpoint. His game is certainly suited for the interior of the offensive line. Terek is a powerful short-area player that thrives with the physical part of the game. His game should take a jump with a move inside, where he can handle the run game and he should be even a better fit in pass protection inside. Notre Dame also looked to add players with a more physical demeanor in this class, and Terek fits that mold as well.

BREAKING DOWN TEREK

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: “Terek is the ideal offensive guard on the next level, with the ability to also give you some snaps at offensive tackle in a pinch. He plays with tremendous physicality and effort as a blocker. Once he is able to establish inside positioning, it's over.”

John Garcia Jr.: "Bookend tackle frame with college-ready build and experience in modern scheme. Wide pass stance with extension and enough driving ability to work gap or pass-off plays without wasted movement. Good athlete comfortable re-routing in short spaces with reach blocking range off the snap. Encouraging leverage off the ball relative to height despite somewhat raw technical ability while working in the wash. Best football is well ahead."

Glenbard West Head Coach Chad Hetlet: “Christopher plays the game the right way. He works hard and he plays hard. He is a tone setter in the run game. It was a true privilege to be able to coach him.”

