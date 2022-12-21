Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Joe Otting
Notre Dame has signed standout Kansas two-way offensive lineman Joe Otting, who has some of the best upside of any interior lineman in the 2023 class.
Hometown/High School: Topeka, Kansas / Hayden
Height/Weight: 6-4, 270
IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300-350 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 4.5
Recruited By: Harry Hiestand
Offers: Notre Dame, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas
2022 Stats: 81 tackles
2021 Stats: 9 sacks, 2 FF, 14 QB Hurries
Honors: 2022 Sports in Kansas Lineman of the Year (Offense & Defense - All Classes), KSHSAA 3A First Team All State (2022 and 2021)
Player Comp: Zack Martin, Notre Dame
RECRUITING RANKINGS
247Sports: 4-star - No. 12 IOL
Rivals: 4-star - No. 20 IOL
ESPN: 3-star - No. 34 IOL
On3: 3-star - No. 39 IOL
Composite: 4-star - No. 363 overall - No. 20 IOL
NOTRE DAME FIT
Although he plays guard in high school, Otting projects extremely well to center thanks to those traits. He stays low coming off, he shows fast hands and that punch will allow him to snap and strike effectively. The center in the Notre Dame offense has to be good getting to the second level, and Otting certainly fits that mold. Other than size, which matters, he has all the tools needed to thrive at center.
BREAKING DOWN OTTING
Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: “Otting is an impressive athlete on the offensive lineman. He is continuing to add weight to his frame but already plays with some impressive physicality to the position. The Kansas native projects favorably to the center position, where his movement skills, flexibility and demeanor present some outstanding upside.”
John Garcia Jr: "Long, yet lean trench talent with mass to be added to the frame in short order. Basketball background shows up on tape with efficiency and overall movement skill in his lower half. Plus athlete shines while on the move with finishing power and leverage upon contact. Runs well relative to size with the body awareness of a smaller player. Experience throughout the offensive line with easy pass-setting depth and mirroring potential. College position projection could be limited based on more compact build."
Hayden Head Coach Bill Arnold: “He has played everywhere from tackle, guard and center for the team. Joe is probably best at center long term but can do a little bit of everything from a physical perspective, and may even be able to play offensive tackle long term if that growth spurt does come. He has a great mind for the game. He is the only player who is allowed to talk in the huddle besides for the quarterback. Joe is truly a special young man.” - Bill Arnold
Irish Breakdown Content
