Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Joe Otting

Notre Dame has signed standout Kansas two-way offensive lineman Joe Otting, who has some of the best upside of any interior lineman in the 2023 class.

Hometown/High School: Topeka, Kansas / Hayden

Height/Weight: 6-4, 270

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300-350 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Harry Hiestand

Offers: Notre Dame, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas

2022 Stats: 81 tackles

2021 Stats: 9 sacks, 2 FF, 14 QB Hurries

Honors: 2022 Sports in Kansas Lineman of the Year (Offense & Defense - All Classes), KSHSAA 3A First Team All State (2022 and 2021)

Player Comp: Zack Martin, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 12 IOL

Rivals: 4-star - No. 20 IOL

ESPN: 3-star - No. 34 IOL

On3: 3-star - No. 39 IOL

Composite: 4-star - No. 363 overall - No. 20 IOL

NOTRE DAME FIT

Although he plays guard in high school, Otting projects extremely well to center thanks to those traits. He stays low coming off, he shows fast hands and that punch will allow him to snap and strike effectively. The center in the Notre Dame offense has to be good getting to the second level, and Otting certainly fits that mold. Other than size, which matters, he has all the tools needed to thrive at center.

BREAKING DOWN OTTING

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: “Otting is an impressive athlete on the offensive lineman. He is continuing to add weight to his frame but already plays with some impressive physicality to the position. The Kansas native projects favorably to the center position, where his movement skills, flexibility and demeanor present some outstanding upside.”

John Garcia Jr: "Long, yet lean trench talent with mass to be added to the frame in short order. Basketball background shows up on tape with efficiency and overall movement skill in his lower half. Plus athlete shines while on the move with finishing power and leverage upon contact. Runs well relative to size with the body awareness of a smaller player. Experience throughout the offensive line with easy pass-setting depth and mirroring potential. College position projection could be limited based on more compact build."

Hayden Head Coach Bill Arnold: “He has played everywhere from tackle, guard and center for the team. Joe is probably best at center long term but can do a little bit of everything from a physical perspective, and may even be able to play offensive tackle long term if that growth spurt does come. He has a great mind for the game. He is the only player who is allowed to talk in the huddle besides for the quarterback. Joe is truly a special young man.” - Bill Arnold

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter