Notre Dame Signs Quarterback Kenny Minchey

Notre Dame has signed quarterback Kenny Minchey. Landing Minchey gives the Irish one of the best signal callers in the 2023 class and fills a major need for Notre Dame in this class.

Hometown/High School: Hendersonville, Tenn./Pope John Paul II

Height/Weight: 6-2, 205

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

Offers: Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Vanderbilt

2022 Stats (6 games): 65 com., 94 att., 69.1%, 1,007 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT

2021 Stats: 215 com., 351 att., 61.3%, 3,280 yards, 32 TD, 9 INT

Career Stats: 365 com., 588 att., 5,451 yards, 57 TD. 13 INT / 98 carries for 286 yards and 3 TD

Honors: 2021 DII-AAA All-State Football Team, 2023 All-American Bowl Selection

Player Comp: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

RECRUITING RANKINGS

SI99: No. 80 overall - No. 8 QB

247Sports: 4-star - No. 160 overall - No. 12 QB

ESPN: 4-star - No. 183 overall - No. 5 QB

On3: 4-star - No. 204 overall - No. 17 QB

Rivals: 4-star - No. 207 overall - No. 11 QB

Composite: 4-star - No. 165 overall - No. 13 QB

NOTRE DAME FIT

It has taken some time but I believe I have a good read on what offensive coordinator Tommy Rees ideally wants from his offense, and what he wants from his quarterback. Rees wants to run a balanced offense with a quarterback that can master an expansive playbook, be a great decision maker, be accurate with the football and one that can be a playmaker when things break down.

That's exactly why Minchey is such a great fit for the Irish offense. Talk to anyone that has spent time around a lot of the quarterbacks in the 2023 class and the first thing most mention is how smart Minchey is, and how much offense folks believe he'll be able to absorb. The Tennessee native has a great mind for the game, he's accurate and he can make plays off script.

Minchey can scramble, but when he moves he's looking to buy time to find an open receiver, something I think Rees values.

BREAKING DOWN MINCHEY

Bryan Driskell, Publisher: "This is a quarterback that has almost every tool you want from a top level signal caller. He's incredibly bright, his anticipation is outstanding and his ball placement is impressive. Minchey is a thickly built athlete with a repeatable delivery, and his quick, compact release combines with the previous trait to make him an accurate thrower. Minchey can get the ball down the field with ease and has the ability to get the ball over the top of the defense, and his arm will get stronger as he gets more time in a college strength program. His leadership grades are high, he is a playmaker and his fit for the Notre Dame offense is what you want. If he was a bit taller and didn't miss half of his senior season with an injury his grade would have been even higher."



Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: “Minchey is a college ready passer with an advanced feel as a passer for his age. He has consistently played with tremendous anticipation as a thrower, including tremendous accuracy and ball placement. As a senior, Minchey had tremendous development in terms of pure arm strength. He will bring a maturity and talent boost to the position that is sorely needed.”

John Garcia Jr: "Well-built, compact and composed quarterback prospect with a strong floor. From powerful base, quick release and efficient approach, provides the right combination of production and protection at the position. Developed into a functional off-script player as a high school upperclassman, with calculated risk-taking down the field supplementing an extremely efficient and accurate game. Even-keeled personality and demeanor translate on the field and help to round out a strong overall game. Four-year prep starter with increased production each season should help Minchey compete for early playing time in South Bend."

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter