Hawaii Defender Gives The Latest On Recruitment, Notre Dame

Notre Dame is still pushing for ends in the 2022 class, and Hawaii native Tevarua Tafiti is one of the top targets on the board

The Notre Dame-Hawaii Pipeline is strong and continues to grow. That connection began with former five-star linebacker Manti Te'o, wide receiver Robby Toma and the late Kona Schwenke back in the 2008-09 classes. Those commitments resulted from the work put in by Notre Dame coach, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Brian Polian.

In recent seasons the Irish have added players like Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Alohi Gilman, Marist Liufau and Jordan Botelho from the state. It should come as no surprise that Notre Dame is back out in Hawaii again in the 2022, this time in pursuit of Honolulu Punahou edge defender Tevarua "Teva" Tafiti.

Of course, Tafiti mentions Polian as one of the Irish coaches he hears from on a frequent basis. The 6-3, 220-pound defender is ranked as the top player in the state of Hawaii in the 2022 class according to 247Sports,

In February, Tafiti narrowed released his Top 8, and he says of those schools, Virginia, Notre Dame and Stanford are who he hears from the most.

"I've been talking to Coach Polian, Coach [Mike] Elston and Coach [Marcus] Freeman," said the Punahou standout, who was impressed with his initial conversations with the new Irish defensive coordinator. "He's a straight-forward guy and a hype man. He's also a big family guy."

But for Tafiti, the Notre Dame connection goes beyond his current recruitment. In 2018, he was coached by one of the first Irish players to leave the island.

"When I was a freshman, Robby Toma was coaching Punahou varsity football, and I was lucky to be called up, so that was cool," Tafiti stated.

When asked if he's heard from any other current Hawaiian players on the Notre Dame roster, he said that he talks to both Liufao and Botelho, who he saw at a workout.

"Jordan didn't talk much, but just watching him work out ... the dude's a beast," stated Tafiti. "He just puts in the work. Marist has been trying hard to convince me to come to Notre Dame. He said they'd put some weight on me but also that it's wonderful there [South Bend] and that the academic support is great."

As a player, Tafiti is a bit unique. He played defensive line as a freshman, and then was converted to outside linebacker. This move to linebacker is when Notre Dame began to take notice of him.

"Originally, they [Notre Dame] were recruiting me as an outside linebacker, but since quarantine, I've gotten bigger, and they saw my highlights and now have been talking to me about playing the weakside end," explained Tafiti, referring to the Vyper end position in the Irish defense.

Teva said he's been working on getting more comfortable learning different coverages, but the four-star prospect feels most comfortable now rushing the passer. "I think what sets me apart is my first step. I have the best first step coming off the edge. I've been practicing since I was a kid and don't have any false steps." he told Irish Breakdown.

Notre Dame is the only team of the three he mentioned recruiting him to play defensive end - the "Vyper" position in the Irish defense.

"Stanford has been talking to me about playing outside linebacker, and Virginia has been talking to me about playing middle linebacker." Tafiti shared with Irish Breakdown, before stating he likes to rush the passer.

The loss of Daelin Hayes (graduation) and Ovie Oghoufo (transfer) has left a big hole at the Vyper position, with very little depth behind rising junior Isaiah Foskey and Botelho.

