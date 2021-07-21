SI All-American Breaks Down The Notre Dame 2022 Cornerback Class

John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American joined Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell to break down the Notre Dame 2022 defensive class, focusing primarily on the corners

In the last month Notre Dame added three cornerbacks to a 2022 class that already had one talented corner on the board from the spring. SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to breakdown the Irish cornerbacks.

We also discussed safety Xavier Nwankpa and linebacker commits Josh Burnham and Jaylen Sneed.

The show kicks off with Garcia breaking down the cornerback class as a whole before we go player-by-player. The most recent cornerback commit - Benjamin Morrison - is the first player Garcia breaks down. Next we turn to Florida standout Devin Moore before talking about Jayden Bellamy. The cornerback conversation concludes with a breakdown of Jaden Mickey, who was the first cornerback to pledge to the Fighting Irish.

Next we talk about safety Xavier Nwankpa. Garcia gives his thoughts on Nwankpa as a player and then talks about what landing him would mean for Notre Dame, should the Irish pull off the upset over Ohio State in his recruitment.

We conclude the podcast with a look at linebackers Josh Burnham and Jaylen Sneed.

