Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI.com
Search

SI All-American Breaks Down The Notre Dame 2022 Cornerback Class

John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American joined Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell to break down the Notre Dame 2022 defensive class, focusing primarily on the corners
Author:
Publish date:

In the last month Notre Dame added three cornerbacks to a 2022 class that already had one talented corner on the board from the spring. SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to breakdown the Irish cornerbacks.

We also discussed safety Xavier Nwankpa and linebacker commits Josh Burnham and Jaylen Sneed.

The show kicks off with Garcia breaking down the cornerback class as a whole before we go player-by-player. The most recent cornerback commit - Benjamin Morrison - is the first player Garcia breaks down. Next we turn to Florida standout Devin Moore before talking about Jayden Bellamy. The cornerback conversation concludes with a breakdown of Jaden Mickey, who was the first cornerback to pledge to the Fighting Irish.

Next we talk about safety Xavier Nwankpa. Garcia gives his thoughts on Nwankpa as a player and then talks about what landing him would mean for Notre Dame, should the Irish pull off the upset over Ohio State in his recruitment.

We conclude the podcast with a look at linebackers Josh Burnham and Jaylen Sneed.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Jaden Mickey
Recruiting

SI All-American Breaks Down The Notre Dame 2022 Cornerback Class

Tommy Rees
Football

One-on-One With Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees

Cam Hart
Football

Notre Dame Breakout: Cam Hart Gets His Chance To Shine

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Notre Dame Defensive End Preview

Kyle Hamilton
Football

Talking Brian Kelly Repeating GVSU Success, Kyle Hamilton Playing WR, Notre Dame 2021 Prediction, Kevin Austin

Jerry Tillery
Football

Notre Dame And The Big Ten: An Introduction To Fighting Irish Independence

Xavier Watts
Football

Sophomore Surge Is Vitally Important To The Notre Dame Offense In 2021

Chris Tyree
Football

Notre Dame Breakout: Chris Tyree Is Ready For The Next Step

Drew Pyne
Football

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Quarterback Position Preview