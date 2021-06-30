Breaking Down The Brenan Vernon Commitment To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a monumental commitment yesterday when Mentor (Ohio) High School defensive end Brenan Vernon pledged to the Fighting Irish. Vernon is one of the best players in the 2023 class regardless of position, and it's a coup for Notre Dame to be able to go into the Buckeye state and beat Ohio State for a top recruit.

At the beginning of the episode we talk about how this commitment came to be and how important this is for Notre Dame. The conversation also includes analysis of how Vernon fits into the Fighting Irish defense and how he fits with fellow 2023 defensive end commit Keon Keeley, who pledged to the Irish on Monday.

That is followed by analysis of Vernon's film. To see that click on the video at the top of the page. We wrap up the analysis of Vernon's commitment by talking about how this impacts Notre Dame defensive line recruiting in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

