Breaking Down The Commitment Of Ashton Craig To Notre Dame

We dive into the film room to break down the commitment of offensive lineman Ashton Craig to Notre Dame
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame picked up a commitment this weekend from Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Ashton Craig. The in-state standout becomes the third offensive lineman to pledge to the Irish in the 2022 class.

Craig doesn't have a recruiting profile that will blow you away, and that is the primary reason for much of the lack of excitement about this pickup. In the latest podcast I dive into the film and give my reasons why I believe Notre Dame fans should be quite pleased with this pickup.

Following the analysis of Craig I talk about where things stand with offensive line recruiting as a whole.

After breaking down Craig I answer a number of listener and subscriber related questions about him and offensive line recruiting at Notre Dame. You can also watch the video below.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster
Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

