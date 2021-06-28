Class Impact: DE Keon Keeley To Notre Dame

Notre Dame started the 2023 class off with a bang when it landed Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep young standout Keon Keeley. Dipping into Florida to land one of the best defenders in that state is certainly a great way to start off the 2023 class.

Let's take a look at what the commitment of Keeley means to the Notre Dame 2023 class and depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Notre Dame has been doing well at the Vyper position for several seasons now, landing Isaiah Foskey in 2019, Jordan Botelho in 2020, Will Schweitzer and Devin Aupiu in 2021, and Darren Agu in 2022. Aiden Gobaira is another talented 2022 edge player that could play Vyper, although part of what makes Gobaira a top prospect in his class is his ability to play both edge positions.

That success has given defensive line coach Mike Elston ideal depth at the position, which means he could focus on top-level talent in the 2023 class. Elston offered Keeley in March and from that moment on he became the kind of top-level talent the Irish need in this class.

Keeley ranks as the nation's No. 216 overall prospects in the class according to 247Sports, so it gives the Irish a strong start from a rankings standpoint. I wouldn't be at all shocked to see Keeley rise up the rankings, and he already grades out as a Top 100 caliber prospect on the Irish Breakdown board.

Notre Dame could certainly look for another Vyper in the class with the thought that Keeley could eventually fill out his frame and be more like Gobaira in that he could play either edge position. That gives the Irish some flexibility when it looks to fill out the 2023 class, but I would expect the staff to spend even more time looking for more "big end" type of edge players.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Keeley's combination of length, explosiveness and playmaking ability makes him an ideal fit for the Vyper position. His frame, however, is excellent and there's a chance he could put on a lot of weight and eventually grow into a big end. Whether that's a full-time big end or just someone capable of playing both spots, which I mentioned above.

At 6-6 and 230 pounds Keeley already has elite size and length for the position. He has an athletic build but is still on the thin side, and I expect him to add at least 15-20 pounds over the next couple of seasons. He's not quite as broad as Foskey but his elite height/length combination reminds me quite a bit of the current Irish Vyper.

Keeley shows an advanced feel for using his length to keep blockers off his body, and as he gets stronger you'll see him dominate the edge against the run game. Keeley also knows how to effectively use his hands as a pass rusher, at least relative to his edge. That's another area where his game will just take off as that becomes more enhanced.

Athletically, Keeley shows an outstanding burst off the edge. When he just pins his ears back and goes its quite impressive. That burst took a jump in his spring highlights and I expect him to be even more dominant as a junior during the 2021 season.

Keeley is a fluid and smooth athlete, which should allow him to handle cover effectively. He also shows top-notch open field speed, another trait that should allow him to thrive in any coverage responsibilities the Vyper has in the Notre Dame offense. Those traits should also allow him to develop a wide range of pass rushing moves. He can change direction with ease, he has loose hips and he's an agile and quick defender.

Right now Keeley has a Top 100 prospect grade on the Irish Breakdown board, but even as a sophomore he showed and earned a 5.0-star upside grade.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter