Notre Dame Commits and Targets Make Moves In Latest 247Sports Rankings

Notre Dame commits and targets moved in both directions in the latest 247Sports rankings

Notre Dame had a number of commits and targets make moves in the latest 247Sports rankings. Notre Dame had nine current commits ranked in the latest 247Sports rankings.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham remains the highest ranked commit on the 247Sports rankings, checking in as the No. 84 player in the country, which is up one spot. 247Sports ranks Burnham higher than any other recruiting service.

Another linebacker - Hilton Head (S.C.) High School star Jaylen Sneed - checked in next as the No. 100 player in the country. That was actually three spots down for Sneed, which was surprising considering how dominant he was at every single camp and event he attended this season.

The third highest ranked prospect according to 247Sports is yet another linebacker, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany standout Niuafe Tuihalamaka, who remained steady at No. 120 overall. Chantilly (Va.) High School standout defensive end Aiden Gobaira was next at No. 148, and he too held the same spot he previously had. 247Sports has Gobaira ranked higher than any other service.

Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey made a big jump, going from No. 220 to No. 184 after a strong spring season and summer. 247Sports ranks Mickey higher than any other service.

Zionsville (Ind.) High School blocker Joey Tanona is the highest ranked Notre Dame offensive commit, checking in at No. 192 overall, the same spot he was at in the previous rankings. Tanona did rise up two spots in the offensive tackle rankings despite playing center as a junior.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs end Tyson Ford dropped in the rankings, falling to No. 212 overall after being ranked No. 187 previously. Ford is currently the highest ranked commit on the Irish Breakdown board.

Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price is now ranked No. 234 by 247Sports, which is down just one spot from his placement in the previous rankings.

Rounding out the Notre Dame commits is Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy tackle Ty Chan, who fell just one spot to No. 237 overall in the rankings. Chan did move up two spots in the offensive tackle rankings.

NOTRE DAME TARGETS

Several of the targets currently on the board also found themselves in the Rivals247 rankings.

OL Zach Rice - No. 12 overall

S Xavier Nwankpa - No. 14 overall

DL Anthony Lucas - No. 18 overall

DE Cyrus Moss - No. 26 overall

WR C.J. Williams - No. 73 overall (This is down 26 spots)

OL Aamil Wagner - No. 74 overall

WR Tobias Merriweather - No. 76 overall

DT Hero Kanu - No. 85 overall

WR Andre Greene Jr. - No. 108 overall

OL Billy Schrauth - No. 169 overall

