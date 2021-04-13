FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Tight End Jack Nickel De-Commits From Notre Dame

2022 tight end Jack Nickel has de-committed from Notre Dame
Author:
Updated:
Original:

In an expected move, Milton (Ga.) High School tight end Jack Nickel has de-committed from Notre Dame.

Nickel committed to Notre Dame last July, becoming one of the early players to join the 2022 class. A solid throwback tight end, Nickel was a curious pickup for Notre Dame that early in the process. As more tight end prospects have emerged - like Holden Staes and Eli Raridon - that early decision put Notre Dame in a tough spot.

The Notre Dame coaches began to recruit Staes and Raridon heavily, and it became evident that both were graded much higher than Nickel, and they both bring more of a pass catching threat to the game. According to sources, Notre Dame's coaches let Nickel know some time ago that they would continue to recruit both Staes and Raridon, and if that continued it increased the likelihood that Nickel would eventually make the decision he made today.

With Nickel now out of the class it opens up a pathway for Notre Dame to now make an even harder push for both Staes and Raridon in the class.

Here is our live podcast that discussed this move and what's next for Notre Dame:

