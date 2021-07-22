Notre Dame Offers 2022 Texas Speedster Major Everhart
Notre Dame is still looking to add to its 2022 offensive class, and adding more playmakers is clearly a priority for the staff. The Irish coaches continue to scour the nation for those playmakers, which led them to Texas and ultimately resulted in an offer being sent out to Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa running back Major Everhart.
Everhart plays wingback for Tascosa and he's listed as a running back by the recruiting services, but Notre Dame is recruiting him as a slot receiver. According to a source, part of the reason for that is Everhart's strong summer performance playing wide receiver on the 7-on-7 circuit.
The 5-11, 175-pound athlete shows home run potential that far surpasses his consensus three-star ranking. During this spring he ran a 10.34, 10.38, 10.43, 10.44, 10.50 at different events in the 100-meter dash. That is absolutely blazing speed for a junior in high school, and you can see that speed on film.
There little film of Everhart catching the ball, but when he does he looks natural running routes and he tracks the football quite well. He catches the ball with his hands (instead of body catching like many backs) and his acceleration as a route runner is very, very impressive.
It will be interesting to see if Notre Dame can get Everhart on campus in the near future and become a player, but this is certainly a very intriguing offer for the Notre Dame coaches.
