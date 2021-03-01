Notre Dame Recruit Profile: Anthony Lucas, Defensive Tackle

Notre Dame is recruiting Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive tackle Anthony Lucas, and he's a priority recruit for the Irish in the 2022 class.

ANTHONY LUCAS PROFILE

Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.

High School: Chaparral

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC, Auburn, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida State, Washington, Nebraska, Utah, UCLA, Iowa State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Arizona, California,

Recruited By: Mike Elston, Marcus Freeman

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 26 overall - No. 3 defensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 113 overall - No. 1 offensive guard

Rivals: 4-star - No. 26 defensive tackle

Composite: 4-star - No. 116 overall - No. 9 defensive tackle

FILM ANALYSIS

Lucas is an intriguing player, and for a defense like Notre Dame, which will value versatility from its big men under new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, a player like Lucas is even more valuable than your typical top-ranked defensive tackle.

Lucas has the skillset to thrive inside as a three-technique, but he also has the combination of athleticism, length and playmaking abillity to play in a five-technique alignment as a big end in a three-down front as well. Lucas wouldn't be a one-dimensional run defender on the edge either.

Notre Dame also likes defensive linemen with top-notch length, and from what I can see on film the Chaparral standout has outstanding length. Lucas also has a thick lower body and the kind of frame that should allow him to reshape his upper body and add some good weight.

Lucas has some of the best hands I've seen in the 2022 class. They are fast and extremely powerful. His timing with his hands is outstanding, and his ability to lock blockers off his body is impressive. Even more impressive is what Lucas does when he is trying to get around a defender, that is where you see his hand talent at its best.

The Chaparral star is a quality athlete for his size, which adds to his versatility. Lucas gets off the line quickly, shows strong agility, impressive lateral quickness for a big man and the ability to redirect that is as good as you'll see from an interior defender. As his pad level improves you'll see Lucas make more and more plays.

Here are highlights from his junior season:

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

———————

