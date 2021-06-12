Notre Dame OL Target Billy Schrauth Is One Of The Nation's Best Interior Prospects

Breaking down Notre Dame offensive line target Billy Schrauth, one of the best interior blockers in the 2022 class

Breaking down Notre Dame offensive line target Billy Schrauth, one of the best interior blockers in the 2022 class

BILLY SCHRAUTH PROFILE

Hometown: Fond Du Lac, Wis.

High School: St. Marys Springs

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Northwestern

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 117 - No. 3 guard

247Sports: 4-star - No. 173 - No. 7 interior lineman

ESPN: 4-star - No. 225 - No. 4 guard

Composite: 4-star - No. 159 - No. 7 interior lineman

FILM ANALYSIS

Schrauth is listed at just 280 pounds but he has an impressive frame and getting up to 300+ pounds shouldn't be a problem at all for him. He has a thick lower half and long arms, traits that should allow him to physically thrive inside. Schrauth has powerful hands and he plays a physical style of football.

While Schrauth has the physical tools to be a mauler, what makes him such a must-get prospect is his combination of power and athleticism as an interior player. Schrauth gets off the line quickly and he plays with very good pad level. He does a great job working his feet through contact and he shows the quickly to be a highly effective zone blocker - both inside and outside - and he can work effectively in space.

The talented blocker is aggressive and tough, but he also plays under control on both sides of the ball. He stays within himself, keeps his pads low, plays with great leverage, understands proper angles and he's an excellent finisher in the run game.

Schrauth is a guard in high school and his high school doesn't throw the ball much, so we don't see much of Schrauth in pass protection. With that being the case it's impossible for me to totally project him as a tackle in college. However, his combination of size and foot quickness that we see at guard makes me think he is a prospect the Irish staff could initially try at tackle and see how he fits.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter