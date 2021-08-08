Elite Receiver CJ Williams Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has landed another huge commitment, this time from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams. Adding Williams and Tobias Merriweather in the same week is tremendously significant for the Notre Dame program.

Williams is one of the nation's top wideouts, ranking as the No. 29 player in the country by Rivals, No. 72 by 247Sports and No. 88 by SI All-American. Williams also earned a Top 100 caliber grade on the Irish Breakdown board.

At 6-2 and 195 pounds, Williams has a strong physique and he plays a physical style for a wideout. He's a mature route runner and has excellent ball skills, using his top-notch body control and strong hands to be an effective one-on-one player. This is especially true in the red zone and on third down.

Notre Dame landed Williams over Alabama, Texas, USC and Stanford among many others. He also had offers from Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, UCLA, Tennessee and many, many more.

Notre Dame has had a tough time getting standouts from Mater Dei, so landing Williams is significant from that standpoint as well.

Williams is now the third wideout to commit to Notre Dame, joining Merriweather and Louisiana wideout Amorion Walker.

