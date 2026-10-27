3 Takeaways From Ohio State Basketball Ahead of the Regular Season

Ohio State defeated Butler 82-73 in its final preseason game before opening the regular season on the road against No. 25 BYU.

Here's what stands out about the Buckeyes as the season gets underway.

Amare Bynum Looks Ready for a Breakout Season

Bynum played 31 minutes and led the Buckeyes with 23 points, including two three-pointers, while adding six rebounds. He looked notably leaner, quicker and more confident than he did as a freshman last season.

“I think from freshman year to sophomore year, I think I’ve got a different look to me now. I’m more serious this year, I think it's been good,” Bynum said.

Last season, Bynum came off the bench before eventually earning a starting role. Jake Diebler consistently praised his attitude and willingness to learn, even describing him as one of his favorite players to coach.

As one of the Buckeyes' key returners, Bynum will be counted on as a primary scoring option, a strong presence on the boards and a reliable defender. He recorded one steal and one block against Butler.

LJ Smith Can Be an Offensive Spark

Freshman LJ Smith, who graduated high school a year early after reclassifying from the 2027 recruiting class, brings another scoring threat to Ohio State's backcourt.

Smith came off the bench and scored all 12 of his points from beyond the arc, knocking down four three-pointers.

“It felt good, you know, seeing the shots go in … giving my team a spark off the bench. It just feels good,” Smith said.

Bynum and John Mobley Jr., who finished with 17 points, both said they see similarities between Smith and their freshman selves.

“It's good seeing the work he put in all translating over,” Mobley said. “He's supposed to be a high schooler now, so him doing that, being ready out of the gate, that's big time.”

Defense Has to Improve

Defense has been a focal point for Ohio State throughout the offseason, but the Buckeyes still have areas to address before the regular season.

Despite holding Butler to 38% shooting from the field, Ohio State struggled to finish defensive possessions. The Bulldogs grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and scored 18 second-chance points, while adding 30 points in the paint.

Junior transfer Justin Pippen, who has hopes of earning Defensive Player of the Year honors, acknowledged the need for improvement.

“I would say as a team, we can get better defensively,” Pippen said. “And then most importantly, just finishing out the play with the rebound.”

The Buckeyes open the regular season Monday, Nov. 2, against No. 25 BYU at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.