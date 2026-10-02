What Stood Out About Ohio State Basketball at Media Day

With a revamped roster, Ohio State basketball is entering the 2026-27 season with more size, more playmaking and a defensive identity built around pressure.

After talking with Jake Diebler and the roster at Media Day, here’s what we learned about the Buckeyes and how this team is taking shape.

Full-court pressure is becoming part of Ohio State’s identity

John Mobley Jr. noted that one of the biggest differences from last year’s team to this year’s roster is their quickness. He said in practice, the team has been guarding 94 feet no matter what, crediting the team’s intense preseason conditioning for allowing them to maintain that level of defensive pressure.

“Our staff did a great job of laying a foundation this summer,” head coach Jake Diebler said. “We’ve really pushed our defense to grow. We’re trying to be more disruptive, and use our size and length a little bit more.”

Diebler confirmed this full-court pressure will continue into game action, and building a roster deep enough to sustain that pressure was intentional. Although it may not always create immediate turnovers, he wants the constant pressure to wear opponents down late in games.

“When you look at our guards, you can just keep putting different guys on the ball,” Diebler said. “Justin is really gifted at it. Curtis Givens can do it. LJ’s fast. Junie’s really improved in that area. I just think we got the numbers to do it.”

Justin Pippen could be one of the biggest factors in making that identity work. Diebler called him “really gifted” at pressuring the ball, and Pippen has set a major defensive goal for himself this season: making an All-Defensive Team.

“I would say I’m a two-way point guard,” Pippen said. “Someone that can obviously play defense, but on the offensive side, play-make, get to the rim, pass, and shoot.”

Ohio State finally has the size Diebler wanted

After last season, Diebler knew the Buckeyes needed to get bigger.

In addition to key returners like Amare Bynum and Ivan Njegovan—who Mobley said will surprise people with his growth this offseason—the Buckeyes added several players who give them the ability to play bigger at the wing and both forward spots.

“Thompson coming in at, you know, 6’9½ with shoes on, gives you some real versatility,” Diebler said. “Andrija Jelavic can play multiple positions at 6’11” with a seven-plus wingspan. Josh Ojianwuna can guard essentially five spots on the court at his size … Lee’s combination of size and athleticism, you know … go down the line. Alex Smith at 6’9½ … with his ability to shoot, I mean, we just have so many guys who have positional size at the wing on down, that it allows us to do some different things.”

Diebler believes that added size could be especially important once Big Ten play begins.

“When you look at the Big Ten, that’s been a recipe for success that we just haven’t had a chance to cook with for really these two years,” Diebler said. “Now we do.”

Ohio State has more playmakers than it did last season

After losing Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer and four-time captain Bruce Thornton, along with other playmakers like Christoph Tilly, the Buckeyes had significant production to replace.

Diebler believes this roster has more players capable of creating offense for themselves and others.

After going head-to-head throughout the summer, Mobley and Pippen have now started playing together more frequently. Diebler said putting the two guards on the floor together has already elevated the Buckeyes’ playmaking.

“When they’re together, that group’s playmaking goes up a whole other level,” Diebler said. “Both guys can shoot, both guys can create for others. Both guys can get to the paint … they’re gonna be significant in our playmaking all season long, so they gotta figure out how to do it together. And so far, they’ve done really well.”

Ohio State will have its first chance to showcase its new identity on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in its outdoor exhibition game against Cincinnati at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.