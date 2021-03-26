Indiana Tries to Poach Chris Holtmann

The Ohio State Buckeyes may have had an untimely, early exit from March Madness this year, but it was by-and-large a very good year for them. A top-5 national ranking, winning four consecutive Saturday road games against top-15 teams in the AP Poll and falling just three points short of winning four games in four days to claim a Big Ten championship are all sings of a successful season.

Meanwhile, things in Bloomington, Indiana have been really frustrating by the Hoosiers' lofty standards lately. After four seasons with Archie Miller, Indiana parted ways with him shortly after the Big Ten Tournament and they're looking for a new coach.

Earlier this week, a report by Indiana's Rivals site said that the Hoosiers had a contract offer to former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, but that Matta failed a physical and the deal fell through. Within a couple hours, multiple reports refuted that story, saying no such offer was made and the coaching search was on-going.

Insert another wrinkle: a source told national basketball analyst for Stadium Sports Jeff Goodman that Indiana "zeroed in on Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann earlier in the week." Goodman didn't specify whether there was actually an offer made, but said that Holtmann is happy in Columbus.

It would be awfully difficult to envision Holtmann leaving Ohio State for another job within the Big Ten. But that hasn't stopped a desperate Hoosiers team from trying to poach him away.

Holtmann has done a great job with the Buckeye program since taking over four seasons ago. Between his time at Butler and at Ohio State, Holtmann has eight straight 20-win seasons. He is 87-44 with the Buckeyes and owns a career record of 201-129 over 10 college seasons.

-----

-----

