Gambling: Best Bets for Friday March Madness Schedule

If you’re ready to get the weekend started early and looking for some action throughout Friday, here are a few suggested wagers to begin the NCAA Tournament!

Utah State vs. Texas Tech (1:45 p.m.)

The Aggies will have the best player on the floor in Neemias Queta, and rank eighth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. That could cause some issues for a Texas Tech squad that doesn’t shoot it particularly well from the outside. This is a 6v11 game but the spread is small for a reason. This game could easily become a knock-down, drag-it-out slugfest.

THE PICK: Utah State +4.5

Justin Bean

Liberty vs. Oklahoma State (6:25 p.m.)

It’s easy, and arguably simple-minded, to think the Cowboys will be fine in this game just because they have Cade Cunningham. He’s a star, but also makes up for a team that is pretty flawed in other spots on the floor. Liberty beat Mississippi State and South Carolina this season and played TCU, Purdue and Missouri relatively tough. Remember when Liberty won a game as a 12 seed two years ago? We think they might do it again as a 13.

THE PICK: Liberty +7.5

Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (7:10 p.m.)

Greg Gard’s bunch has just needed to escape the daunting Big Ten. Don’t let their overall record fool you… as the last four losses for the Badgers have all come by five points or less. Sure, Roy Williams is 29-0 in the NCAA first round and, as a result, 71 percent of the money in Vegas is on UNC.

THE PICK: Wisconsin +1.5, and +110 ML



Micah Potter

North Texas vs. Purdue (7:25 p.m.)

This game features the lowest over/under total on the board at 126. The fewer possessions there are, the more it favors an underdog catching points. The Mean Green are guard heavy, tend to chuck a lot of three pointers and rank top-40 nationally in shooting behind the arc. If they make even a decent percentage, this game should remain very close from start to finish.

THE PICK: North Texas +7.5

Clemson vs. Rutgers (9:20 p.m.)

Let’s be honest … both of these teams have been pretty ordinary and forgettable all season. It’s close to a pick em’ game, so we’ll offer one glaring stat that could prove all the difference. Clemson is the 11th-best free-throw shooting team in the tournament at 76.5 percent. Rutgers, meanwhile, is the WORST at just over 63 percent.

THE PICK: Clemson +2 and +105 ML

