Ohio State Remains Unranked In Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Ohio State men’s basketball team remains unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning its only game last week, a 95-61 win over American East Conference foe Maine on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes – who received 59 votes this week– were led by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a career-high seven assists with a game-high seven rebounds.

Ohio State improved to 8-3 on the season with the victory over the Black Bears and will wrap up their non-conference schedule against Alabama A&M on Thursday. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 3 p.m. on BTN.

The Buckeyes will then travel to Northwestern on Sunday (7:30 p.m. on BTN) before hosting top-ranked Purdue on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Boilermakers are one of three Big Ten teams ranked this week, joining No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 16 Indiana.

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Purdue (40) UConn (20) Houston Kansas Arizona Texas Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Gonzaga UCLA Baylor Virginia Miami (Fla.) Wisconsin Indiana Duke TCU Kentucky Auburn Mississippi State New Mexico Xavier West Virginia North Carolina

