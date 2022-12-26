Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains Unranked In Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes knocked off Maine last week and wrap up non-conference play on Thursday against Alabama A&M.
The Ohio State men’s basketball team remains unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning its only game last week, a 95-61 win over American East Conference foe Maine on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes – who received 59 votes this week– were led by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a career-high seven assists with a game-high seven rebounds.

Ohio State improved to 8-3 on the season with the victory over the Black Bears and will wrap up their non-conference schedule against Alabama A&M on Thursday. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 3 p.m. on BTN.

The Buckeyes will then travel to Northwestern on Sunday (7:30 p.m. on BTN) before hosting top-ranked Purdue on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Boilermakers are one of three Big Ten teams ranked this week, joining No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 16 Indiana.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | What To Make Of These Team's Disappointing Starts | John Calipari Says It Has "Become Harder To Play" At Kentucky | Revisiting Our Conference Predictions

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis: 

  1. Purdue (40)
  2. UConn (20)
  3. Houston
  4. Kansas
  5. Arizona
  6. Texas
  7. Tennessee
  8. Alabama
  9. Arkansas
  10. Gonzaga
  11. UCLA
  12. Baylor
  13. Virginia
  14. Miami (Fla.)
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Indiana
  17. Duke
  18. TCU
  19. Kentucky
  20. Auburn
  21. Mississippi State
  22. New Mexico
  23. Xavier
  24. West Virginia
  25. North Carolina

