Ohio State Will Reportedly Play At Xavier In 2021 Gavitt Games

The Buckeyes will look to improve to 4-0 in the Gavitt Games with this in-state matchup.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Ohio State will travel to Xavier as part of the 2021 Gavitt Games.

This will mark the first-ever regular season meeting between the Buckeyes and Musketeers, who last met in the 2007 NCAA Tournament – the game in which guard Ron Lewis hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game. Ohio State won in overtime and eventually reached the national championship, where it fell to Florida.

That was one of four postseason between the two programs, with the Buckeyes holding a 3-1 overall lead. The Muskeeters lone victory came in the 1984 NIT.

Ohio State is 3-0 all time in the Gavitt Games, a series between the Big Ten and Big East conferences that is named in honor of late Providence athletic director and Big Each commissioner Dave Gavitt. The Buckeyes defeated Providence in 2016, Creighton in 2018 and Villanova in 2019.

Ohio State is also set to take on Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic; a combination of California, Florida and/or Seton Hall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, a to-be-determined opponent in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and Towson at home. The rest of the Buckeyes' schedule will be announced at a later date.

Other reported matchups for the 2021 Gavitt Games include Illinois at Marquette, Seton Hall at Michigan, St. John’s at Indiana, Rutgers at DePaul, Creighton at Nebraska, Michigan State and Butler and Providence at Wisconsin.

