Ohio State G Duane Washington Invited To NBA Draft Combine

Ohio State Guard Duane Washington Invited To NBA Draft Combine
According to a report from ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Ohio State senior guard Duane Washington has received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine after a strong performance at the G League Elite Camp over the weekend.
The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Washington averaged 15.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds in two games at the camp, which took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. His team won both games and he finished with overall plus-minus of +27.
Washington was joined at the camp by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who struggled by comparison. He scored just five points and pulled down 11 rebounds in two games (1-1).
While Washington’s performance certainly improved his stock, both players must decide if they will remain in the draft or withdraw their name from consideration and return to school by July 7.
The combine, which runs through June 27, will go a long way in determining what Washington does.
