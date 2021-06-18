Ohio State Football Program Hosts Job Fair In Ohio Stadium

Approximately 30 companies from all over the Midwest were in attendance.

The Ohio State football program held its eighth job fair at the Huntington Club inside Ohio Stadium on Friday, giving players the opportunity to meet with representatives from approximately 30 companies in various business sectors.

“The job fair is an important part of player development as our student-athletes have the chance to get real-world experience on how to prepare, dress and network,” the Buckeyes' new coordinator of career and professional development, Candace Johnson, said. “Being in Columbus, there’s a company for any interest our guys may have and we are purposeful in showing them the different opportunities.”

Ohio State did not hold a job fair last year due to the pandemic, but it’s become a significant part of the Buckeyes' “Real Life Wednesday” program over the last several years.

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

The goal is to give the more than 100 players in attendance players an opportunity to network with professionals from companies such as Northwestern Mutual, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Big Ten Conference and Fidelity Investments. Each player came with a resume and business cards in hopes of landing an internship or full-time job in the future.

“To have the number of employers here from across so many professions is an advantage that’s hard to find elsewhere,” Johnson said. “I want the team to see that networking is one part of the daily preparation in building their foundation for the next five to 10 years and beyond.”

Prior to the job fair, the Buckeyes heard from former tight end Jeff Heuerman, a member of Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team and third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft. He now lives in Columbus and works for a real estate investment firm, giving the current players a chance to see what they can do in life outside of football.

