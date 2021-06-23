2023 Florida RB Treyaun Webb Includes Ohio State In Top 3

Jacksonville Trinity Christian five-star running back Treyaun Webb included Ohio State in his top three on Wednesday afternoon alongside Georgia and Oklahoma and announced that he will make his college decision sometime in August.

The abbreviated list comes right after the 6-foot-0 and 188-pound Webb visited all three schools, including the Buckeyes’ one-day camps on June 8-9. He followed that up with unofficial visits with the Bulldogs on June 15 and Sooners on June 18-19.

"I took my visits and I've always wanted to get my recruiting process out the way early," Webb told SI All-American. "I'm at the point where I could eliminate who I needed to eliminate, and I could have my final schools to choose from. Each school I can play early at and I love each school for different reasons."

It was a productive first trip to Columbus for Webb, who is considered the third-best athlete and No. 34 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he met with head coach Ryan Day, worked out with running backs coach Tony Alford and hung out with his former high school teammate, sophomore running back Marcus Crowley.

"It's about Coach Alford," Webb said when asked specifically about his interest in the Buckeyes. "He's been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade, since they were recruiting Marcus. I've known him for a long time and I feel like I have that family connection, that father/son connection. He can be real with me, I can be real with him. We can be transparent. We talk about everything. Him and my dad get on the phone talking about life. When I went up there, I didn't want to leave. That showed me a lot.

"I loved it up there. They're one of those schools that know what they're doing and are going to win every year. Also, you can go there and develop for the league. They're hard of you and want the best out of you because you compete with the best."

Ohio State just secured a commitment on Tuesday afternoon from Memphis Christian Brothers four-star running back Dallan Hayden, who will be the only player at the position for the 2022 recruiting cycle. That allows Alford to focus most of his attention on next year’s class, where Webb and Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star Richard Young are the top two targets on the board.

Webb and Young, who was on campus at the same time, are actually close friends and had dinner together with Alford before departing Columbus. That’s certainly good news as the Buckeyes plan to take two running backs in 2023.

