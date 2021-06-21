Former Ohio State Sprinter Christina Clemons Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

The most decorated female athlete in school history has a chance to capture an Olympic medal.

Former Ohio State sprinter Christina Clemons (née Manning) finished third in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Sunday evening and will now represent Team USA in the Tokyo Games next month.

Clemons, who is perhaps the most decorated female athlete in school history, finished the event in 12.53 seconds, trailing only Keni Harrison (12.47 seconds) and Brianna Rollins-McNeal (12.51), who is the defending Olympic gold medalist.

A native of Waldorf, Md., Clemons was an 11-time All-American, 10-time Big Ten champion and two-time national champion during her career with the Buckeyes from 2008-12. She holds numerous school records, including the 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, 100-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay, and was named the conference’s athlete of the year as a senior.

The 31-year-old Clemons overcame numerous achilles and hamstring injuries early in her professional career to capture silver in the 60-meter hurdles at the 2018 World Indoor Championships and gold in the mixed shuttle hurdle at the 2019 IAAF World Relays. She was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Clemons will be joined in Tokyo by current Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong, who was also named to the U.S. Olympic team on Sunday night after finishing second in the 100-meter backstroke last week.

-----

