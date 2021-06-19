2023 Florida WR Brandon Inniss Sets Unofficial Visit To Ohio State

The nation’s top-rated wideout will be in Columbus for a two-day visit starting on Tuesday.

As first reported by 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins, Ohio State will welcome Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss to campus for a two-day unofficial visit on June 22-23.

The 6-foot-1 and 188-pound Inniss, who is considered the top-rated wide receiver and No. 7 prospect overall in the class of 2023, caught 28 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns in eight games for Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy last season but transferred to American Heritage this spring.

Inniss picked up an offer from the Buckeyes in February, but his relationship with wider receivers coach Brian Hartline dates back several years to when he was a starter on varsity as an eighth-grader. He was actually the first wideout his his class to be offered by Hartline.

“(We) talk every week,” Inniss told SI All-American in April. “It’s a nice relationship between me and him right now. He’s a really outgoing kind of guy. Real chill. Real cool guy. I can’t wait to get to Ohio State and see what he’s about and what Ohio State is about.”

The Buckeyes have landed a commitment from at least one five-star wide receiver in four straight recruiting cycles, starting with junior Garrett Wilson in 2019 and followed by sophomores Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2020, freshman Emeka Egbuka in 2021 and Austin (Texas) Lake Travis’ Caleb Burton for the class of 2022.

Inniss, who is notably on the same South Florida Express 7-on-7 team as four-star cornerback commit Ryan Turner, could mark it five straight years. Ohio State will have to rise above the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Texas, USC and a host of others in order to secure his pledge, though.

