2022 Tennessee RB Dallan Hayden Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from their top target at the running back position.

Memphis Christian Brothers four-star running back Dallan Hayden celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday by announcing his commitment to Ohio State, just two days after he wrapped up his official visit with the Buckeyes.

Although the 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Hayden is considered just the 24th-best running back and No. 237 prospect overall in the class of 2022, he has long been a top target of running backs coach and area recruiter Tony Alford, who extended an offer last August.

This weekend wasn’t Hayden’s first time on campus, though, as he took a self-guided tour with his father, Aaron, in March. That trip was also a homecoming of sorts, since Hayden lived in Columbus as a small child but hadn’t been back since.

Hayden’s father played collegiately at Tennessee – as well as in the NFL for the then-San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles – so most prognosticators expected him to eventually choose the Volunteers. But his strong bond with Alford ultimately sealed the deal for Ohio State.

Hayden, who also took official visits with Illinois and Notre Dame, becomes the 14th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class. He will very likely be the only running back brought on this cycle, especially given the impression the program made on 2023 Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star Richard Young and Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy five-star Treyaun Webb during their camp visits earlier this month.

