    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Locked In Tight Affair Against Towson

    The Buckeyes have been efficient offensively, but they continue to struggle on the boards this season.
    Author:

    Halftime Score: No. 21 Ohio State 33, Towson 32

    The Ohio State Buckeyes got off to a hot start to open the first half, beginning the game on a 12-3 run. But that didn't last long, as the Tigers shot their way back out front 21-17 over the next five minutes.

    Ohio State vs. Towson Halftime Stats

    Frankly, the Scarlet and Gray are flat tonight. They've had a few nice little sequences: a good connection from E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young under the basket and an emphatic blocked shot by Zed Key.

    But the mid-major Tigers are out-rebounding the Buckeyes 15-12 at the half (including 5-1 on the offensive glass) and Ohio State hasn't gotten great minutes in the first half out of Meechie Johnson Jr. or Joey Brunk. Brunk had a plus-minus of -7 and he only played four minutes.

    Eugene Brown III, who just cleared concussion protocol a few days ago, played hard in his limited minutes late in the first half.

    I did think Zed Key played hard. I like his continued development on both ends of the floor. He's really strong and has done a good job throughout the season establishing himself in the low post. Key had a really productive first half, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and adding a free throw for 11 total points. That included a gorgeous fadeaway jumper from the right corner to end the half.

