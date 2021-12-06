Ohio State Back In AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll After Wins Over Duke, Penn State

The Buckeyes have won three of their last four games and now sit at No. 21 in the latest poll.

Two weeks after it fell out of the rankings, the Ohio State men’s basketball team moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 21 following wins against previously top-ranked Duke and at Penn State.

The Buckeyes started the season at No. 17 in the AP Poll but fell out of the top 25 following a loss at Xavier on Nov. 18. They’ve won three of their last four games, however, which also includes a victory over Seton Hall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on the week of Thanksgiving.

Ohio State is 6-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play, with its only other loss coming to Florida in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 24. The Gators hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

The Buckeyes are back in action this Wednesday against Towson. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Purdue (61) Baylor Duke UCLA Gonzaga Villanova Texas Kansas Alabama Kentucky Arizona Arkansas Tennessee Houston UConn USC Iowa State Auburn Michigan State Florida Ohio State Wisconsin Seton Hall BYU LSU

