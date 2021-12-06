Ohio State Back In AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll After Wins Over Duke, Penn State

Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Ohio State Moves Back Into AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll After Wins Over Duke, Penn State

    The Buckeyes have won three of their last four games and now sit at No. 21 in the latest poll.
    Two weeks after it fell out of the rankings, the Ohio State men’s basketball team moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 21 following wins against previously top-ranked Duke and at Penn State.

    The Buckeyes started the season at No. 17 in the AP Poll but fell out of the top 25 following a loss at Xavier on Nov. 18. They’ve won three of their last four games, however, which also includes a victory over Seton Hall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on the week of Thanksgiving.

    Ohio State is 6-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play, with its only other loss coming to Florida in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 24. The Gators hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

    The Buckeyes are back in action this Wednesday against Towson. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

    That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Purdue (61)
    2. Baylor
    3. Duke
    4. UCLA
    5. Gonzaga
    6. Villanova
    7. Texas
    8. Kansas
    9. Alabama
    10. Kentucky
    11. Arizona
    12. Arkansas
    13. Tennessee
    14. Houston
    15. UConn
    16. USC
    17. Iowa State
    18. Auburn
    19. Michigan State
    20. Florida
    21. Ohio State
    22. Wisconsin
    23. Seton Hall
    24. BYU
    25. LSU

