Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Withdraws From NBA Draft, Announces Return To School

As expected after he appeared in a photo posted by head coach Chris Holtmann last week, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell announced on Saturday afternoon that he will return to school for his junior season.

A former four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., the 6-foot-7 and 240-pound Liddell averaged 16.2 points, 67 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Buckeyes last season. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was won of the final 15 candidates for the Wooden Award, which is given annually to college basketball’s best player.

After entering his name into the draft in late March, Liddell participated alongside guard Duane Washington in the G League Elite Camp in June. While Washington excelled and was ultimately invited to the NBA Draft Combine, Liddell scored just five points and pulled down 11 rebounds in two games at the event.

Washington has since announced that he will remain in the NBA Draft and has a good chance of hearing his name called during one of the 60 selections. Liddell, meanwhile, had until July 7 to declare his intentions one way or the other.

With Liddell’s return, Ohio State’s frontcourt is perhaps among the nation’s best, with Indiana graduate transfer Joey Brunk, senior forward Kyle Young and sophomore Zed Key all set to play a significant role this season.

