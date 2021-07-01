2023 IMG Academy WR Carnell Tate Lists Ohio State In Top 10

The rising junior wideout was in Columbus for a pair of one-day camp visits in June.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate included Ohio State in his top 10 on Wednesday alongside Florida State, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Tate is considered the fifth-best wide receiver and No. 42 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he caught 28 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman at Chicago Marist in 2019. The RedHawks did not play last fall due to the pandemic and he transferred to IMG in January, shortly before the state of Illinois announced a spring football season.

After landing an offer from the Buckeyes in April, Tate immediately labeled them as his “dream school," as he apparently grew up rooting for Ohio State and idolized former wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Tate made two trips to Columbus last month, including the June 8 camp with his father and the June 22 camp with his mother, grandmother and uncle. There, he got the chance to meet with head coach Ryan Day and work out one-on-one with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Now, it’s far too early to determine how many wide receivers the Buckeyes will take next year, especially since they’re not quite finished with the current cycle. But Tate is certainly at the top of the staff’s list of priorities alongside Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss and Del Valle, Texas, four-star Braylon James, and there’s no reason to think Hartline won’t have another elite haul on his hands when it’s all said and done.

That said, the Fighting Irish are viewed as the biggest threat in Tate’s recruitment, as he visited South Bend three times throughout the month of June.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Talks Mullet, NIL Opportunities

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell Uses NIL To Start Clothing Brand

2023 Findlay OT Luke Montgomery Includes Ohio State In Top 12

NCAA Adopts Interim Policy On Name, Image And Likeness

2022 Texas CB Terrance Brooks Commits To Ohio State

Analyzing The Impact Of Brooks' Pledge On Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook