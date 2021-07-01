Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Discusses Trademark Mullet, NIL At Elite 11 Finals

Ohio State five-star quarterback commit Quinn Ewers found himself in unfamiliar territory at the Elite 11 Finals at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) Mira Costa High School on Wednesday evening, as he was knocked out of the rail shot competition in the first round following an errant pass.

Still, he’s enjoying the opportunity to compete in a unique setting against some of the nation’s top-rated signal-callers.

“It challenges everybody a lot more,” Ewers told SI All-American and other reports gathered at the event. “But honestly, I feel like everybody came out here and had more fun than we’ve had at these other types of camps. We just kind of rolled with the flow and had fun with it.

“It sucks not going too deep in that little competition, but that’s just motivation for tomorrow. I was focused on the freaking snap count. I was trying to be loud, trying to be a little funny and I just wasn’t very accurate with the throw and it hit a little behind him. It sucks being accurate all day and then missing the one in competition. I’ve got to come out here tomorrow and make up for it.”

Given his status of one of just six players in the history of the 247Sports composite rankings to achieve a perfect rating, it’s probably a safe bet that the 6-foot-3 and 206-pound Ewers will bounce back on Day 2.

It’s also likely that his talents, trademark mullet and social media following will one day make him one of the most marketable players in the country, which is especially noteworthy given the NCAA adopted a policy this week that now allows student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

Ewers is well aware of that fact, but remains focused for the time being on becoming the best quarterback he can be.

“Obviously it's something to look into,” Ewers said. “But for me, I'm just trying to keep the main thing the main thing, like they keep telling us, and just keep playing football. Everything else will just kind of fall in place from there. Definitely I've looked into it, kind of looked at the rules, see how that goes. But like I said, just keep the main thing the main things.”

Asked which companies he would love to hear from in the future, though, Ewers – an avid hunter and fisher – already had some in mind.

“Definitely Wrangler, for sure. Wrangler jeans,” Ewers said. “Maybe some fishing companies. Mossy Oak, Bass Pro, Cabela's, Academy... stuff like that.”

Speaking of the mullet, Ewers said it started his freshman year of high school and it’s only been cut once since. The reason for the hairstyle? To be different.

“I don’t get the haircut to bring the spotlight onto me. I just do it to be myself,” Ewers said, noting the long-standing tradition of players at Southlake Carroll bleaching their hair during the playoffs as a way to honor a former coach who died of cancer in 1999. “The mullet is just me being me.”

