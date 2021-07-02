2023 IMG Academy ATH Joenel Aguero Lists Ohio State In Top 12 Following Visit

The Buckeyes made the cut for the Massachusetts native following his unofficial visit last month.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star athlete Joenel Aguero included Ohio State in his top 12 on Thursday evening alongside Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas.

The 6-foot-0 and 195-pound Aguero is considered the fifth-best athlete and No. 38 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he played both wide receiver and safety at Danvers (Mass.) St. John’s Prep, which won a state title in 2019 but did not play last fall due to the pandemic, before transferring to IMG Academy in December. He is being recruited by the Buckeyes as a safety

Aguero landed an offer from Ohio State last July and made his first trip to Columbus on June 12. He benefited from being on campus in the middle of a large official visit weekend, as he tagged along with official visitors on their tour of Ohio Stadium, Woody Hayes Athletic Center and various academic buildings.

Aguero, who also spent a considerable amount of time with head coach and fellow New Englander Ryan Day and secondary coach Matt Barnes, plans to return to campus for a game this fall. He doesn’t plan to announce his college decision anytime soon, but hopes to eventually enroll early at the school of his choice.

It’s unclear how many safeties the Buckeyes will take next cycle, especially considering they’re still hoping to add two more in 2022. But it’s worth noting other players at the position with an offer included Pickerington (Ohio) Central five-star Sonny Styles; Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star Caleb Downs; Venice, Fla., Elliot Washington; and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Daemon Fagan.

