Ohio State Maintains Lead In SI All-American’s 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

The Buckeyes added three commitments since the rankings were last updated on June 1.

In the month since SI All-American unveiled its initial team rankings for the class of 2022, Ohio State has landed commitments from Chicago St. Rita four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, Memphis Christian Brothers four-star running back Dallan Hayden and Little Elm, Texas, four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks.

“They came in No. 1 and have only bolstered that recruiting class,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “It’s the best secondary class in the country, they’ve got (Southlake, Texas, Carroll five-star quarterback) Quinn Ewers leading the group on offense. Big brand names, priority positions, just kind of everything you look for in a top group.”

It’s worth noting that SI All-American’s rankings are not measured by the number of commitments in any given class or the players’ star rankings, but instead place emphasis on the quality of the players, the positions they play and how the programs have addressed their needs so far this cycle.

With that said, the complete class rankings are as follows, with some notes about each of the Big Ten schools that made the top 25:

1. Ohio State (--)

2. Notre Dame (+3)

3. Florida State (+5)

4. Penn State (+1)

“The more we dig into the Penn State haul, the more we like the 12-man class to date,” Garcia said. “(Medina, Ohio, four-star) Drew Allar is a banner quarterback to build around and the pass-catcher haul is about as big as any program's in the country to date, led by (Westerville, Ohio, South, four-star wide receiver) Kaden Saunders, who really impressed us at Future 50 in June.”

5. LSU (-3)

6. Texas A&M (+3)

7. Georgia (-4)

8. Boston College (+4)

9. Texas (+1)

10. Oklahoma (-4)

11. Baylor (+3)

12. Mississippi State (-1)

13. Rutgers (-6)

Beyond strong success with its New Jersey pipeline, Rutgers has brought balance to its 2022 haul to date – not to mention novelty. How about (Leo, Ind., three-star defensive lineman) D.J. Allen jumping on board in June? There are fascinating athletic profiles up and down the Scarlet Knight commitment list and (Owensboro, Ky., four-star quarterback) Gavin Wimsatt told us he's all locked in with the program following a late June official visit.

14. Michigan (+3)

UM is one of the programs that got hot in short order in June, landing five prospects in a six-day span from June 19-25. Of course one of them was at the seemingly most fleeting position to date, quarterback, landing (Apple Valley, Calif., four-star) Jayden Denegal as its headliner.

15. USC (+9)

16. Alabama (+5)

17. Clemson (+6)

18. Kentucky (-5)

19. Oregon (-3)

20. Arkansas (-2)

21. South Carolina (NR)

22. Florida (+3)

23. Oklahoma State (-4)

24. Missouri (-4)

25. Maryland (-10)

The Terps continue to turn heads on the trail within the Big Ten, adding a trio of new commitments in the last month.

Dropped out: Cincinnati

Next Group: UCLA, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Cincinnati, N.C. State

