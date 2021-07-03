The Best Photos From Ohio State's One-Day Summer Recruiting Camps

The Buckeyes were able to conduct one-day camps for the first time in two years.

Ohio State welcomed hundreds of prospects to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for nine separate one-day camps throughout June, only adding to a hectic month for a coaching staff that also hosted

Among those who worked out were some of the top-rated players from the classes of 2022 and 2023, including Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller; Pickerington (Ohio) Central five-star safety Sonny Styles; Phenix City, Ala., Glenwood School five-star cornerback A.J. Harris; Leihigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star running back Richard Young; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate; Springfield, Ohio, three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown; Kahuku, Hawaii, four-star linebacker Tausili Akana; and Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star defensive end Gabriel Harris, among a host of others.

BuckeyesNow was in attendance at each camp and has compiled some of our favorite photos for your viewing below:

47 Gallery 47 Images

