Former Ohio State C Ibrahima Diallo Transferring To San Jose State

Diallo will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Spartans.

According to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, former Ohio State center Ibrahima Diallo is transferring to San Jose State.

The 6-foot-10 and 220-pound is a native of Senegal who played his high school ball at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep. He totaled just 11 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks in 13 games in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Diallo was limited to just 10 minutes of action for Ohio State in 2020-21 as he notably dealt with a concussion and knee injury. That plus the addition of Indiana center transfer Joey Brunk this offseason led to him entering his name into the transfer portal in May.

Diallo is one of three players from last year's team to depart the program, joining guards Duane Washington, who declared for and will remain in the NBA Draft, and Musa Jallow, who transferred to Charlotte. The Buckeyes are still awaiting word from forward E.J. Liddell, as well, though he has until July 7 to remove his name from draft consideration.

Diallo will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at San Jose State. He’ll join former Nebraska head coach Tim Miles, who is entering his first year with the Spartans.

-----

You may also like:

2023 IMG Academy ATH Joenel Aguero Includes Ohio State In Top 12

Ohio State Maintains Lead In SI All-American's 2022 Class Rankings

2023 IMG Academy WR Carnell Tate Puts Ohio State In Top 10

2022 Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Talks Mullet, NIL Opportunities

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell Uses NIL To Start Clothing Brand

2023 Findlay OT Luke Montgomery Includes Ohio State In Top 12

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook