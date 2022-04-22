The sixth-year senior missed all of last season with a back injury that required surgery.

As first reported by Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State sixth-year senior forward Seth Towns will take advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic and return to the Buckeyes in 2022-23.

"(He's) hoping to be fully healthy and play one more season," a school spokesperson told BuckeyesNow.

The 6-foot-8 and 230-pound Towns averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 games for Ohio State in 2020-21 after transferring from Harvard. He missed all of last season with a back injury that required surgery, however.

“He will do everything he can to return to full health,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in February after it was announced that Towns would be out for the year. “I’m disappointed for Seth. I know he’s had a go of rough injuries. He’s a terrific young man and has really worked at this thing.”

Towns isn’t the only Buckeye returning for the extra year, as fifth-year senior forward Justice Sueing – who played in just two games last season while dealing with an abdominal injury – announced his decision on April 7.

They’ll be part of a team that landed a commitment earlier this month from Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden and has one of the nation's top-rated recruiting classes set to arrive on campus in June.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

