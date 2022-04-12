Ohio State Guard Meechie Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Johnson averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 43 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson announced on Tuesday afternoon he is entering his name into the transfer portal after two seasons with the program.

“Since a kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing at The Ohio State University, and I will always be able to say God gave me what my heart desired,” Johnson said in a post on Twitter. “First, I would like to thank God for all of the opportunities he’s allowed me to have and also my family and friends who have been there for me throughout this long journey.

“Second, I want to thank the entire coaching staff, strength coaches, trainers, alumni and professors for contributing to me having a wonderful experience while attending The Ohio State University. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

A former four-star prospect from Garfield Heights, Ohio, Johnson reclassified and joined the Buckeyes midway through the 2020-21 season. He played in 17 games that season, which ultimately did not count against his eligibility after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

The 6-foot-2 and 172-pounder saw his role increase this season, though, as he averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 26 games, including five starts. But he also missed three games with a facial fracture that forced him to wear a mask when he returned, as well as two games with an ankle injury late in the year.

Johnson becomes the second player to announce his transfer this offseason, as senior forward Justin Ahrens will take advantage of his extra year of eligibility elsewhere.

The Buckeyes are now without five of their top six guards from last season, as freshman Malaki Branham entered his name into the 2022 NBA Draft while fifth-year seniors Jamari Wheeler, Cedric Russell and Jimmy Sotos have all exhausted their eligibility, leaving only sophomore Eugene Brown III.

That said, Ohio State landed Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden and will soon welcome a trio of highly touted guards in Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman, who helped comprise the Big Ten’s top-rated haul for the class of 2022. The staff will continue to monitor the transfer portal for more options, as well.

