Several 2022 Ohio State Basketball Signees Among Final SI99 Rankings

Despite considerable roster turnover this offseason, expectations should be high for the Ohio State’s basketball program in 2022-23.

After all, the Buckeyes have already landed a transfer from Wright State guard Tanner Holden – who was named first-team All-Horizon League last season – and will soon welcome one of the nation’s top recruiting classes to campus.

The group is headlined by Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton point-guard Bruce Thornton, who finished the year at No. 44 overall in SI All-American’s final SI99 for the 2022 cycle. He was notably named Georgia’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game during his senior year.

Orlando Lake Highland Prep small forward Brice Sensabaugh, meanwhile, comes in at No. 53 overall after averaging 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists to help the Highlanders to the state semifinals. He also garnered several local honors, including the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball award.

Center Felix Okpara finds himself at No. 57 overall after leading Branson (Mo.) Link Academy to an appearance in the GEICO Nationals earlier this month, where they fell to six-time national champion Montverde Academy, while Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy shooting guard Roddy Gayle comes in at No. 61

Those four plus Cincinnati Princeton shooting guard Bowen Hardman comprise the top-rated class in the Big Ten and the best haul of head coach Chris Holtmann’s tenure. They are all set to arrive in Columbus in early June.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Thad Matta Adds Former Ohio State Players Greg Oden, Jon Diebler To Butler Staff

Former Ohio State G D’Angelo Russell Leads Timberwolves To NBA Playoffs

Ohio State G Meechie Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

2023 Cincinnati Taft SG Rayvon Griffith Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Ohio State Officially Hires Former Miami (Ohio) HC Jack Owens As Assistant

Ohio State F Justice Sueing Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!