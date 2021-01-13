Ohio State Basketball vs. Purdue Rescheduled for Jan. 19

The Buckeyes will play Purdue one week earlier than they were originally scheduled to meet.

Ohio State and Purdue have rescheduled their game in Columbus sooner than they originally thought.

The Buckeyes were supposed to host the Boilermakers on Wednesday, Jan. 27, but the Big Ten announced on Wednesday that they've moved the game up to Tuesday, Jan. 19. The game will be televised by Big Ten Network and will tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Ohio State lost to Purdue earlier this season, 67-60 at Mackey Arena. It was the Buckeyes first loss of the season at the time and they've posted a record of 9-3 so far this season.

The Big Ten, and frankly college basketball teams all across America, have taken things on a day-to-day basis because of the CoVID-19 pandemic. Teams have re-scheduled, postponed and cancelled games across the sport this year as they've grappled through a pandemic-affected season.

The Buckeyes had a game cancelled on Saturday, Dec. 5 against Alabama A&M and a game against Penn State postponed on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

