Ohio State's Jan. 22 Home Game Against Nebraska Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Cornhuskers fell below the Big Ten's roster minimum due to an outbreak within the program.

Ohio State’s Jan. 22 home game against Nebraska has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cornhuskers’ program.

“With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available,” the Cornhuskers said in a release.

Both teams will coordinate with the Big Ten offices to reschedule the game, which was previously set for 2:15 p.m. on BTN.

This is the fourth game that has been postponed or cancelled for the Buckeyes this season, including the CBS Sports Classic matchup with Kentucky and a pair of home games against Tennessee Martin and New Orleans in December.

Ohio State did schedule a game against IUPUI to make up for those cancelled games and knocked off the Jaguars, 83-37, on Tuesday night. As of right now, though, the Buckeyes do not plan to schedule a game for this weekend to replace Nebraska.

The Buckeyes won their first meeting with the Cornhuskers, a 87-79 overtime victory in Lincoln. It was the program’s first game back from the 22-day pause, with freshman forward Malaki Branham scoring a career-high 35 points.

Ohio State's next game is set for one week from tonight with a trip to Minnesota. Tipoff of that game is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

