Ohio State Basketball Legend Mike Conley Speaks Out Before Timberwolves-Thunder Game
Ohio State basketball legend Mike Conley revealed the Minnesota Timberwolves had a team dinner last night. Conley shared that he has continued to encourage Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle for the way they've led them thus far.
"We need our best guys to be our best guys," Conley said ahead of their Game 5 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder are out to a 3-1 lead and could close out the series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Conley and the Timberwolves lost the first two games of the series, had a blowout victory in Game 3, and then suffered a two-point loss in Game 4.
Game 5 will be a challenge for the Timberwolves as it is on the road, and the Thunder are 7-1 at home in the 2025 playoffs.
While Conley is correct in saying Minnesota will need Edwards and Randle to lead the way, they will also need contributions from their role players.
Conley is a player who needs to step up as he's averaging just 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in the series. He's shooting an inefficient 23.3 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.
The former Ohio State guard has never reached the NBA Finals, and to keep that dream alive, the Timberwolves will need to win Game 5 on the road.
