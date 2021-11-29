Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Preview Matchup Against No. 1 Duke

    The Buckeyes get ready to welcome the top-ranked team in college basketball to The Schottenstein Center on Tuesday night.
    The biggest story in college basketball this season is making a stop in Columbus.

    Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the year and his team is once again the top-ranked group in the country. As Coach K's farewell tour descends upon central Ohio, the Ohio State Buckeyes are amped up and ready to take on an extremely talented team that has already registered wins over Kentucky and Gonzaga the first few weeks of the season.

    The Buckeyes are off to a 4-2 start, earning wins over Akron, Niagara, Bowling Green and Seton Hall, while falling to Xavier and Florida. Three of the first six games have been won or lost on buzzer-beaters or shots with less than three seconds remaining.

    Here's what Chris Holtmann, E.J. Liddell and Justin Ahrens had to say as they preview the Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against the Duke Blue Devils.

