Ohio State Women's Basketball Rises Two Spots in Latest AP Poll
Ohio State is on the rise.
After a week one victory over Cleveland State, the Buckeyes placed at No. 12 in the week two Associated Press women's college basketball rankings.
Thanks to a big game from freshman Jaloni Cambridge — who posted 31 points on 85 percent shooting, to go along with six boards, six assists and five steals — the Buckeyes rose two spots in the rankings. The team is currently preparing to face Charlotte and Belmont in the coming week.
What Went Well?
Ohio State's press contained the Vikings to just 69 points Tuesday, including 24 forced turnovers. They also limited Cleveland State to less than 40 percent shooting from the field.
Cambridge started off hot and didn't miss a shot in the first half. Junior forward Cotie McMahon also finished with 17 points, while the bench aided in scoring for an all-around effort.
What Needs Work?
Last season, the Buckeyes were a fast-paced team who suffocated opposing offenses in the third quarter. Through one game, they came out hot from the jump and seemed to have slowed down in the third as they allowed 27 points in the quarter.
McGuff's squad should be able to pinpoint the main offensive threat and shut her down. Cleveland State's Mickayla Perdue had 29 points in the game after a slow start.
There was no change in the top eight of the rankings but Oklahoma moved up to No. 9, Kansas State to No. 10 and the Big Ten's very own Maryland to No. 11 after a win over former No. 11 Duke on Sunday.
Ohio State's first ranked game comes in December when they take on Illinois.