Where Ohio State Basketball Stands With No. 4 UConn Up Next

Ohio State improved to 2-1 with an 84-74 win over Marshall, but the victory exposed a concerning trend for the Buckeyes.

After building a commanding 45-27 halftime lead, Ohio State allowed Marshall to cut the deficit to just five within the opening five minutes of the second half, forcing head coach Jake Diebler to call two timeouts.

Here's what Ohio State showed against Marshall—and what still needs to improve before its biggest test yet against No. 4 UConn on Friday.

Anthony Thompson Had a Breakout Game

Freshman Anthony Thompson finally delivered the type of performance Diebler has been confident he was capable of producing.

The five-star recruit finished with 11 points and six rebounds, knocking down his first two three-pointers of the season after struggling from beyond the arc in Ohio State's opening two games.

Diebler compared Thompson's early shooting struggles to those of his brother, Jon Diebler, who went on to become one of Ohio State's best three-point shooters. He emphasized that Thompson is more than just a talented shooter—he's a tremendous scorer overall.

Thompson said he's becoming more comfortable moving without the ball, finding his spots on the court and creating scoring opportunities.

Jimmie Williams Can Be a Spark Off the Bench

Transfer guard Jimmie Williams provided a boost off the bench, finishing with a season-high 16 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 21 minutes.

“I think as he continues to read that paint better and better, it opens things up for all of us, and he can create with his ability to touch the paint and shoot, create some open looks for some other people when he puts the defense in rotation,” Diebler said.

Williams made it clear after the game that he wants to maintain that level of involvement moving forward. His ability to attack the paint with power and contribute defensively could make him a valuable option against UConn.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) dunks over Marshall Thundering Herd forward Vasilije Kuridza (7) during the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Balanced Scoring Will Be a Major Upside

The Buckeyes showcased their offensive depth against Marshall, with five players finishing in double figures.

In addition to Thompson and Williams, John Mobley Jr. led the way with 19 points, while Andrija Jelavic added 11 and Amare Bynum contributed 10.

Having multiple reliable scoring options could make Ohio State's offense more difficult to defend, with players capable of producing from beyond the arc, in transition and in the paint—where the Buckeyes scored 36 points.

“That's the beauty of this team,” Diebler said. “And I think as we continue to trust each other more and more, right, it's just going to continue to open up a floor for us.”

For Mobley, the balanced production was an encouraging sign that he won't have to carry the scoring load alone this season.

“Guys stepped up today. But we knew they were gonna step up,” Mobley said. “Some guys were just having a rough patch early in the season, but, you know, they stayed the course, stayed in the gym, they showed up today.”

Defense Has to Improve to Beat UConn

Diebler attributed Ohio State's second-half defensive struggles to a lack of ball pressure, poor positioning and a failure to execute defensive adjustments.

The Buckeyes have struggled to maintain their defensive intensity for a full 40 minutes, a concerning trend heading into Friday's matchup.

Those lapses could prove costly against a Huskies team with multiple scoring threats, including guard Braylon Mullins, who scored 23 points in UConn's win over Michigan.